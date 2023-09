Lost and Found

Yesterday while I was checking my mail and going to collect my bin, I spotted this Hollander Vintage Cruiser inside the pool fence. It hadn't been there the day before.

On closer inspection, I saw a big gouge in the garden chip and found that someone had tossed it over the fence.



So I got it up and walked it to the caretaker's cottage. He was surprised to see me with a bike... he said normally we'd report it to the police, but it's nothing important. So, seeing I found it, it's technically mine.



Isn't it pretty?