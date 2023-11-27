Previous
Red Frangipanni by mozette
Photo 5075

Red Frangipanni

I bought this frangipanni from the bargain shelf at Bunnings about 5 years ago. It was a sorry looking plant, and I didn't know what the flower would look like for about 6 months after I bought it.

And every year, it's been an absolute pleasure to have in my garden.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
