Facebook Jail by mozette
Photo 5085

Facebook Jail

I'm in jail... Facebook jail... for a fart joke I put up in 2019.

AI has no sense of humour.

I've got another 24 hours before I can post, message or like anyone's posts.

I've had a few friends ask where I've vanished to. I've had to text them and tell them. They think it's ridiculous as well.

I usually post the Thursday Afternoon Fashion Parade on Thursdays... but it may have to be tomorrow.
7th December 2023

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

