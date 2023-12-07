Facebook Jail

I'm in jail... Facebook jail... for a fart joke I put up in 2019.



AI has no sense of humour.



I've got another 24 hours before I can post, message or like anyone's posts.



I've had a few friends ask where I've vanished to. I've had to text them and tell them. They think it's ridiculous as well.



I usually post the Thursday Afternoon Fashion Parade on Thursdays... but it may have to be tomorrow.