Previous
Christmas by mozette
Photo 5086

Christmas

It's just around the corner.

And I'm getting in and buying presents. There's some people I'm not sure what to buy for... but I'll get there.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise