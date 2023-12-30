Previous
Heatwave by mozette
Photo 5108

Heatwave

Yesterday was so hot.

I got all my laundry done, and it dried within 4 hours.

Today, it's so much cooler. And we're getting clouds and thundery showers.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1399% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise