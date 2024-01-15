Previous
Bookcase 4 by mozette
Photo 5124

Bookcase 4

I number my bookcases. This one is number 4, my non-fiction bookcase, and it's looking better now I've taken a shelf out and looked through the books.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise