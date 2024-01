Not Quite There

Mum bought me seat covers for my winged chairs.



They arrived yesterday and I tried to put them on today to make sure they fitted before washing them.



Well, this part fitted... the main part?



Not quite there. It looked like a big sack with saggy bits sewn to it. No front tag, no back tag... just a sack. Every time I turned it around and tried putting it on I could hear it almost tearing... yeah not quite there with that part.



We're sending them back.



The colour is nice though.