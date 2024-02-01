Previous
Just Emerging by mozette
Photo 5141

Just Emerging

I was watering the garden this morning and I spotted the Crow Butterfly fresh out of its cocoon!

I ran off to get my phone! It's such a privilege to witness these lovely pollinators go from caterpillar form into butterfly ... and it takes less than two weeks.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1408% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise