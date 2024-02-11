Sign up
Previous
Photo 5151
Stamps
I did a last fun buy up at Lifeline yesterday, scoring myself a collection of rubber stamps.
But to figure out what they said, I photographed them and flipped them. Better than wasting paper.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5151
photos
10
followers
17
following
1411% complete
5144
5145
5146
5147
5148
5149
5150
5151
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
10th February 2024 4:27pm
Tags
stamps
