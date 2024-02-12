Previous
Dog Sitting by mozette
I'm looking after Frankie today.

After doing some writing, I had lunch and now I'm getting in and doing a baby beanie. I've got 3 tacked, two more at home to finish and started on this one.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
