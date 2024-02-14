Previous
Just Another Day by mozette
Just Another Day

I haven't had a Valentine in over 25 years... so this is just another anonymous day on the calendar that means nothing.

Went shopping, watered the garden, got petrol, and I'm making a gluten free chocolate cake for my last day at Springwood Lifeline tomorrow... we are closing on Friday.
14th February 2024

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
