Previous
Free Plant! by mozette
Photo 5186

Free Plant!

Don't you love it when you score a free plant? I do!

The green bins at the back of my unit complex are full of frangipanni off cuts! And I pulled one out and have planted it up. How cool is that?

Yep, free plants are great!
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1420% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise