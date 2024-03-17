Sign up
Previous
Photo 5186
Free Plant!
Don't you love it when you score a free plant? I do!
The green bins at the back of my unit complex are full of frangipanni off cuts! And I pulled one out and have planted it up. How cool is that?
Yep, free plants are great!
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5186
photos
11
followers
17
following
1420% complete
View this month »
Tags
free
,
my_garden
