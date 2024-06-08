Sign up
Winter
Winter has arrived here in Brisbane, Australia.
Yes, it's chilly and beautiful! My garden is finally ready to go through its yearly Winter Maintenance. I'm so excited!
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
