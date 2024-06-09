Previous
A Second Pillow by mozette
Photo 5270

A Second Pillow

Frankie has claimed his second pillow in two years. He loves his human pillows.

Mum dumped this pillow on the floor, and he trotted up and claimed it as his own yesterday
... as a little dog does.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1443% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise