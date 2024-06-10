Transcribing

Over the past five years or so, I've been transcribing my late-Grandpa's diaries so we can get them published for the family.



Mum and I are going to put photos, limericks, recipe, receipts and pay slips from back then into the books and get them published in real editions for the family to keep.



Each member of the family will own a copy of this book, so they know how Grandpa Killips lived from the time he arrived here in Australia aged 15 until 1988, when his eyesight became too bad to write anymore.



I'm up to the mid-1950s. He arrived in 1926.