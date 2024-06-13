Sign up
Previous
Photo 5274
Big Things Today
I was give the front Youth Event Area to work over today!
I've been working as a volunteer at Lifeline Underwood Superstore for 6 months and the manager gave me this Area today.
I'm so stoked!
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
lifeline
,
charity_store
,
volunteer_work
