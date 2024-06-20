Sign up
Photo 5281
Winter
I'm getting back into the mannequins. With winter here in Australia, and an Antarctic chill hitting us right now, everyone is buying up our winter clothes.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
winter
,
lifeline
,
charity_store
,
volunteer_work
