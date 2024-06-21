Previous
Tea Leaf Spoon by mozette
Photo 5282

Tea Leaf Spoon

I collect tea leaf spoons. These aren't easy to find, but they're lovely once you do.

Yesterday I found this one. It's so ornate. I washed it once I got it home, and used it last night, getting just the right amount of tea leaves into my tea pot to make the perfect cuppa.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
