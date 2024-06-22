Previous
ARC books by mozette
Arc books are books offered to a selected group of readers to read before a book is published for the public to buy.

It's always fun to find these, as I collect them.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Dorothy ace
Is this a good one?
June 22nd, 2024  
