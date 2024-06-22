Sign up
Photo 5283
ARC books
Arc books are books offered to a selected group of readers to read before a book is published for the public to buy.
It's always fun to find these, as I collect them.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
1
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
5283
photos
14
followers
23
following
1447% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
21st June 2024 9:33am
Tags
books
,
collections
,
arc
Dorothy
ace
Is this a good one?
June 22nd, 2024
