Previous
Dressing Fancy! by mozette
Photo 5288

Dressing Fancy!

I changed the mannequins today, and thought to get them ready for the chilly westerly winds Brisbane so often gets after winter.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1448% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise