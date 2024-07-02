Previous
Chilly Days

It's been a chilly, wet Winters day here in Brisbane with the mercury barely reaching 16°C.

So, after going to the bank, getting fuel for Mum's cat and checking my mail, I've stayed home. It has gotten colder over the day.

So I've closed the place up and made hot chocolate.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
