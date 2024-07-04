Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5295
Weird Reading
A book on bookbinding, with a twist - within the binded books are secrets people want kept away from others.
But, that's all I know but it sounds interesting. I love the blue intertwined on the cover.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5295
photos
15
followers
24
following
1450% complete
View this month »
5288
5289
5290
5291
5292
5293
5294
5295
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
4th July 2024 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
books
,
month_of_blue
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close