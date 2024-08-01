Previous
Pink Salt by mozette
Photo 5323

Pink Salt

I scored a bottle of salt pieces from my workplace at Lifeline, so I swapped it out into a round bowl I already owned and reused the bottle in the bathroom.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1458% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise