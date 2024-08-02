Sign up
Previous
Photo 5324
Heart-Shaped Box
I found this gorgeous music box at Lifeline yesterday. And it's for Mum's birthday.
Because of my brother's wedding so close to Mum's birthday, I gave it to her today.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
heart
,
round
,
music_box
