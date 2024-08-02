Previous
Heart-Shaped Box by mozette
Heart-Shaped Box

I found this gorgeous music box at Lifeline yesterday. And it's for Mum's birthday.

Because of my brother's wedding so close to Mum's birthday, I gave it to her today.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

