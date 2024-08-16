Previous
New Desk by mozette
Photo 5338

New Desk

Today I was up early and clearing the rest of my home office out.

By 10am my brother and Dad and I were at Brighton and picking up the new desk.

It's lovely. But took about 5 hours for my girlfriend and I to get everything back into the room.
