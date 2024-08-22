Previous
1 in 10,000 by mozette
1 in 10,000

My boss asked me to google lens this figurine. And I did, but I got more information from the number on the bottom.

It's from the 1E (edition) of Tony Curtis's painted ponies, around the 4,500 mark. Not a bad thing to find at a charity store.
