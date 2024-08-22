Sign up
Previous
Photo 5344
1 in 10,000
My boss asked me to google lens this figurine. And I did, but I got more information from the number on the bottom.
It's from the 1E (edition) of Tony Curtis's painted ponies, around the 4,500 mark. Not a bad thing to find at a charity store.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
lifeline
,
charity_store
,
volunteer_work
