Busy Day

Tomorrow my brother and his fiance are tying the knot after being engaged for 12 years!



We've all been looking forward to this for so long. And last Saturday my brother asked if I'd be their witness. So, today, I got my hair trimmed at my hairdresser, and my nails all done (the latter, I never do because afterwards my thumbnails hurt like crazy for about 12 hours, really not worth it). Anyway, I got home around 2pm, pulled in the laundry, put out my wheelie bin, and sorted out what I need to take with me in the morning.

We have to be on the other side of Brisbane by 9am... woah! Driving in peak hour traffic is not my favourite time, but it's going to be a great day!



Well, this was my lunch at a place called Cache Cache, not far from the nail place. Surrounded by birds and nature, but there was smoke haze around Brisbane as the council backburned in preparation for our bushfire season.