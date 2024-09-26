Previous
Lister by mozette
Lister

I'm a big fan of this public artist. He was based here in Brisbane, but not appreciated.

So, he went overseas, and made his fortune over in New York. He lives there now.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
