Sold! by mozette
Photo 5388

Sold!

Today was opening day for my exhibition at the Logan Artists Association. And it's also my birthday... a great double hitter... and I have had a wonderful day.

This includes selling three paintings on opening day! This one 'Sunset at Bondi' is one of them.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
