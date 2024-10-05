Sign up
Photo 5388
Sold!
Today was opening day for my exhibition at the Logan Artists Association. And it's also my birthday... a great double hitter... and I have had a wonderful day.
This includes selling three paintings on opening day! This one 'Sunset at Bondi' is one of them.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
5th October 2024 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
exhibition
,
laa
,
crafty_pegs
,
month_of_purple
