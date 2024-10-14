Community Library

Today, early polls opened for people who want to vote in our elections earlier than on 26th of this month.

We've been doing this since the Pandemic hit, and it's worked out well with fewer crowds and less lines on the actual day.



So, I took advantage of this. But the Queensland Electoral System online showed me to the Logan City Council instead of the community centre behind the council.



When I arrived, this gorgeous community library was inside the door... how wonderful is this? I chose two books from it on the way out.