Hydrangea Blooms by mozette
Hydrangea Blooms

Yesterday, my wonderful friend, Sonja Grosser was laid to rest. So, I clipped two of the blooms from the hydrangea I dedicated to her and put them into a vase for her.

The service was lovely, even if Vimeo stuffed up a bit.
