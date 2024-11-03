Sign up
Hydrangea Blooms
Yesterday, my wonderful friend, Sonja Grosser was laid to rest. So, I clipped two of the blooms from the hydrangea I dedicated to her and put them into a vase for her.
The service was lovely, even if Vimeo stuffed up a bit.
3rd November 2024
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
