Melbourne Cup Day

I've been sick. Last Thursday I came down with a sore throat, and by Saturday I was sweating, coughing and feeling awful.

I had a nose swab test done at the doctors, came back negative for covid, influenza A and B, and anything else which is a virus.
I got worse over the weekend, and yesterday my doctor gave me the verdict, I have a bacterial infection and I'm on antibiotics. So, I'm staying away from everyone.
Today is Melbourne Cup Day, so I'm at home and making myself a special lunch. A gluten free bread with pizza toppings, in the oven for 15 minutes and a blob of lactose free sour cream.
