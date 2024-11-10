Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5424
National Novel Writing Month
I'm currently taking part in this great event again.
It's been a stinker of a week, and the air-conditioning is on. This is the hat I got from Mum and Dad last Christmas. It's merchandise, very cool hat.
It's just over a week in, and I'm 39,000 words out of my 50,000 word novel. This one will be bigger than my others.
Can't tell you what it's about as I don't talk about my writing.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5424
photos
18
followers
29
following
1486% complete
View this month »
5417
5418
5419
5420
5421
5422
5423
5424
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
9th November 2024 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
me
,
beanie
,
nanowrimo
,
my_place
Rick Schies
ace
Good for you Lynda. Have you been published?
November 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close