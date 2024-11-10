National Novel Writing Month

I'm currently taking part in this great event again.



It's been a stinker of a week, and the air-conditioning is on. This is the hat I got from Mum and Dad last Christmas. It's merchandise, very cool hat.



It's just over a week in, and I'm 39,000 words out of my 50,000 word novel. This one will be bigger than my others.



Can't tell you what it's about as I don't talk about my writing.