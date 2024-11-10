Previous
National Novel Writing Month by mozette
I'm currently taking part in this great event again.

It's been a stinker of a week, and the air-conditioning is on. This is the hat I got from Mum and Dad last Christmas. It's merchandise, very cool hat.

It's just over a week in, and I'm 39,000 words out of my 50,000 word novel. This one will be bigger than my others.

Can't tell you what it's about as I don't talk about my writing.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Rick Schies ace
Good for you Lynda. Have you been published?
November 10th, 2024  
