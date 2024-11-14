Garden Surprise

I love gardening. I grow flowering plants and vegetables so the flowering plants attract the bees and butterflies to pollinate the vegetables.



It all pays off.



Like today. I was looking at the plants to see what I could harvest for lunch. And this good-sized capsicum was hiding on one plant... so I cooked it up for lunch.



I don't use pesticides, just seaweed solution and chook poo... watering regularly, and use rainwater when I can.