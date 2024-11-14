Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5427
Garden Surprise
I love gardening. I grow flowering plants and vegetables so the flowering plants attract the bees and butterflies to pollinate the vegetables.
It all pays off.
Like today. I was looking at the plants to see what I could harvest for lunch. And this good-sized capsicum was hiding on one plant... so I cooked it up for lunch.
I don't use pesticides, just seaweed solution and chook poo... watering regularly, and use rainwater when I can.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5427
photos
18
followers
30
following
1486% complete
View this month »
5420
5421
5422
5423
5424
5425
5426
5427
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
14th November 2024 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vegetables
,
my_garden
,
my_place
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close