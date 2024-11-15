Sign up
Photo 5429
This Morning
For once, it was a lovely cooler morning, with a beautiful breeze and I managed to get some weeding and gardening done.
Then, I made a lactose free iced coffee and sat under the awning and enjoyed the morning. For once, without the God awful stench of my neighbour's backyard smelling like dog poo.
A first time in a long time.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
1
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5422
5423
5424
5425
5426
5427
5428
5429
Rick Schies
ace
It sounds like it was a pretty decent day
November 15th, 2024
