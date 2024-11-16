Gardening

Today, I went to the local Bunnings and bought up big for the garden.



3 bags of garden mix

1 capsicum plant

10 mini Marigold pot collection

A new Fairy house

A new windmill

A Bunnings gardening hat

A set of 350 solar fairy lights



Yep. I've got a few days of gardening ahead of me. I've already up-potted the two mint plants into a large pot together, planted the capsicum, and chosen the place for the new Fairy Suburb (just have to get a name for it).



Tomorrow I'll do the Marigolds and up-pot some other plants.



For now, I'll chill out.