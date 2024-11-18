Previous
Old Fence by mozette
Old Fence

This is my old end fence.

It's been slowly falling apart for over a decade.

Today it was replaced.
Lynda Parker

Rick Schies ace
Did your Dad do the work?
November 18th, 2024  
