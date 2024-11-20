Sign up
Photo 5434
Stephen King Universe
I'm a huge fan of Stephen King. And any King fan knows that all his books are connected to each other, from Carrie to The Shining to Cell to Dr Sleep, there's Easter Eggs throughout his work.
In the end of Cell, I spotted the Easter egg of a children's book that Stephen King wrote called Charlie the Choo Choo.
How cool is this?
As for the children's book? From what I've heard, it's creepy.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
