Today

The sun has finally come out!



I have laundry on the line. I'm working on my long-term painting - Horsehead Bay - and hopefully will finish it by New Year Eve. And this afternoon I'll have the storage space under the stairs cleared out so I can organise to buy a set of drawer to use in there to store away my rugs, knitting yarn, extra DVDs, some of my things on the shelves in the hallway and have easy access to my easels and toolbox.