Photo 5439
A Few Months Ago
Throughout winter this year, I got a lot done in the garden.
A few things were replaced, a few plants were removed, and this was to make room for the fernhouse from my folks place.
This is the before shot facing the house. It does look a bit bare, but that's the winter months for you.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
winter
,
my_garden
,
my_place
