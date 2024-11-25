Previous
A Few Months Ago by mozette
Photo 5439

A Few Months Ago

Throughout winter this year, I got a lot done in the garden.

A few things were replaced, a few plants were removed, and this was to make room for the fernhouse from my folks place.

This is the before shot facing the house. It does look a bit bare, but that's the winter months for you.
