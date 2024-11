Now It's Summer

It's a few months later, and the garden is blooming so well!



There's capsicums, strawberries, spinach, sweet potatoes, basil, oregano, and beans in the fernhouse. And mint, Egyptian Sage, and Rosemary around the garden. My garden is full of frangipanni, hydrangea, desert rose,agapanthus, geraniums, jatropha and other hardy plants... all in pots, as the ground is red clay and builders rubble, not good for gardens.