Previous
Visiting the Hairdresser by mozette
Photo 5441

Visiting the Hairdresser

Yesterday, I was off to the hairdresser to get my hair cut.

I had an idea... Jennifer Aniston and her lovely layered look. But it will take a bit of time. Plus I'll be growing mine for longer layers.

It'll have longer layers and a softer look around my face.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1490% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact