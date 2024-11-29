Previous
Odd Photo by mozette
Odd Photo

Every now and then, my phone takes weird photos. It's a safety thing it does for me in case something happens to me and the police need to look at my phone.

Well, that's what the website of Samsung says. For me, it's annoying.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
