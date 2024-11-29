Sign up
Previous
Photo 5443
Odd Photo
Every now and then, my phone takes weird photos. It's a safety thing it does for me in case something happens to me and the police need to look at my phone.
Well, that's what the website of Samsung says. For me, it's annoying.
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5443
photos
19
followers
31
following
1491% complete
View this month »
5436
5437
5438
5439
5440
5441
5442
5443
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
29th November 2024 7:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feet
,
myself
,
my_garden
,
my_place
,
odd_photos
