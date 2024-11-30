Previous
Rain by mozette
Rain

Over the last 5 hours, and the next few days, Queensland is going to be getting a huge amount of rain.

This time in 2019, we were wishing for this kind of weather.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
