Christmas Tree 🎄 2024

Today, I put up the tree and my friend, Kerry, came over to hang out.

Yesterday was her birthday, and I gave her a birthday gift of a wolf-based book. She loved it.



We decorated the tree, had lunch, and then, we brought in the laundry, and closed the fernhouse.



Before we knew it, it was 6pm... and our day had come to an end.