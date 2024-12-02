Sign up
Previous
Photo 5446
Christmas Tree 🎄 2024
Today, I put up the tree and my friend, Kerry, came over to hang out.
Yesterday was her birthday, and I gave her a birthday gift of a wolf-based book. She loved it.
We decorated the tree, had lunch, and then, we brought in the laundry, and closed the fernhouse.
Before we knew it, it was 6pm... and our day had come to an end.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
christmas
,
friends
,
my_place
