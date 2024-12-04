Previous
Snoozing by mozette
Photo 5448

Snoozing

I minded Frankie yesterday for a bit. The minute Dad drove off, he jumped onto his bed, and went to sleep. He stayed like this for about an hour until Dad returned.

So beautiful!
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1492% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact