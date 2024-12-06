Previous
All Lit Up by mozette
All Lit Up

I usually put these outside. But thought they'd look best on the library.

Thing is though, if I turn on a light, any light, they switch off... so I covered the solar panel and they switched on again... and if I turned off the light you can't see the bookcase.

Weird, and funny, but true.

But here they are.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
