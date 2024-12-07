Sign up
Photo 5451
Christmas Lights
Last night, I went out looking at Christmas lights.
But I'm afraid to say there's not as many houses lit up as there were last year.
How sad.
But the one on Thornhill Street, not far from my folks place, was well-lit as usual.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
