Christmas Lights by mozette
Photo 5451

Christmas Lights

Last night, I went out looking at Christmas lights.

But I'm afraid to say there's not as many houses lit up as there were last year.

How sad.

But the one on Thornhill Street, not far from my folks place, was well-lit as usual.
7th December 2024

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
