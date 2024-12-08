Sign up
Photo 5452
Frankie's Winter Jackets
Today I washed and hung out Frankie's winter coats.
They dried after being out in the 38°C heat.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
5452
photos
19
followers
31
following
1493% complete
View this month »
Views
0
