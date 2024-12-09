Previous
National Novel Writing Month by mozette
Photo 5453

National Novel Writing Month

Last month was a great month for writing. And usually it gets me writing again for the next six months - about everything.

This was taken in the middle of the whole event, while I was down sick with a bug my doctors still don't have a name for.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1493% complete

